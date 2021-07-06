20 years later, missing Bradley sisters case still unsolved

CHICAGO — It’s been 20 years since the disappearance of two young sisters from Chicago’s South Side. Diamond Bradley, 3, and Tionda Bradley,10, vanished without a trace on July 6, 2001.

Their disappearance quickly became one of the most talked about missing persons cases in the city.

Chicago investigators searched more than 5,000 abandoned homes and questioned dozens of people, but the case remains unsolved today.

Tionda Bradley,10,(L) and Diamond Bradley, 3, (R)

In 2019, a heartbreaking hoax touched the family when a woman in Texas, who claimed to be Tionda, reached out to the girls’ great-aunt Shelia Bradley-Smith. The great-aunt said the conversations grew more cryptic and woman stopped responding when the she pressed with specific questions.

“People don’t think that it will happen to them but let’s not forget we have a possible murderer walking the streets…is that okay Chicago?” Smith said.

The family remains optimistic they will one day find answers to the girl’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

