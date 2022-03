CHICAGO — The family of a CPD officer who was shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in March 2002 gathered at the Gold Star Families memorial on Saturday to remember a fallen officer and father.

Marquez was shot and killed in Logan Square 20 years ago while serving a warrant for a 77-year-old man wanted in housing court.

Marquez had been with CPD for over 20 years and died from multiple gunshot wounds. For the first time, Marquez’s children participated in a memorial service for him.