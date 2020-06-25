20-year-old DePaul student among those fatally shot over violent weekend

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old DePaul University student was among twelve people who were fatally shot over a violent weekend in Chicago.

Gary Tinder, an accounting student at the university was walking home from Starbucks — where he worked as a barista — around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday on the 6200 block of North Troy Street. He was only two blocks from home when a witness said they saw a man around the same age following him.

The witness said it appeared Tinder was looking at his phone and had earbuds on when the suspect approached him. The witness said a verbal altercation took place and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Tinder in the stomach.

Tinder was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he later died.

Tinder’s mother and sister flew to Chicago from Florida after the shooting. They are planning a memorial for him on Friday evening at the Edgewater Baptist Church.

A GoFundMe was set up in honor of Tinder.