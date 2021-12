CHICAGO — A 2-year-old child was killed in a fire in West Pullman Tuesday, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Fire crews responded to a home on the 12200 South Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a still and box fire.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was also injured and taken to the hospital.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.