CHICAGO — Multiple people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl, in a car crash on the South Side Sunday night.

According to police, two vehicles collided at the intersection of the 51st and Champlain Avenue when a sedan travelling eastbound on 51st street attempted to turn on Champlain but failed to yield and struck another vehicle.

The sedan was occupied by a 56-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger. Both individuals were not injured and refused EMS, police said.

The vehicle that was struck was had a 20-year-old female driver who sustained minor injuries and an 18-year-old female passenger who sustained injuries to the face. Both were transported to a hospital in fair condition.

A 2-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the car sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Comers Hospital in serious condition.

Citations are pending and police are still investigating the incident.