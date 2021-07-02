2-year-old boy missing from Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy has been missing since Wednesday after police suspect his father took him in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Police said 2-year-old Namir Bailey was taken by his father Nathaious Carr at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Campbell Avenue in a stolen 2008 grey Nissan sedan with a temporary Wisconsin plate, B3795VE.

Namir is estimated to be 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.