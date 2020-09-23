1 dead, 1 wounded in Logan Square shooting in broad daylight

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was killed and 39-year-old woman wounded during a shooting Wednesday morning in Logan Square.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the pair were walking down the sidewalk on the 2500 block of north Maplewood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone walked up to them, spoke to them briefly and then opened fire.

On the scene of a double shooting at Maplewood Avenue and Logan Boulevard. A witness tells @WGNNews he saw a man jump out of the bushes and start shooting. pic.twitter.com/E9yygBSmA9 — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) September 23, 2020

Martha Tierney says she was working at a friend’s house with the windows open when she heard the unmistakable noise, and bystanders rushed to get to safety.

“I heard a bunch of pops – I heard about 10, up to 15 shots – kind of disorganized – and then I looked out the kitchen window and I saw two people kind of running down the block,” Tierney said.

The 22-year-old man was shot three times in the upper chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the 39-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

Police said the shooter fled to a nearby vehicle before fleeing, and no one is in custody in the shooting.