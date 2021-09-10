2 women found dead, 4 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Little Village

CHICAGO — Two women were found dead and four people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after high levels of carbon monoxide were discovered in a Little Village home Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:20 p.m., authorities responded to the 2800 block of West 22nd Place.

Chicago fire said two women, one in her 70s and another in her 50s, were found dead in the home. Four people, three children and one adult, were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors told WGN News the deceased women were mother and daughter.

Authorities said a concerned neighbor called in a gas small. Firefighters made a forced entry and found CO levels of 200 parts per million, CFD said.

Safe is considered anything below 10 parts per million.

“It’s why it is extremely important that we have CO detectors throughout the house,” said Acting Deputy District Chief Barr Garry.