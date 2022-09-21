DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at Speedway on 885 E. Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

The two winners have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million and have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors.

“They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there. That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

Speedway will receive a cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.