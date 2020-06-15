2 Wheaton North students killed in Carol Stream crash

WHEATON, Ill. — Two Wheaton North students were killed in a car crash in Carol Stream on Friday.

According to the Daily Herald, high school Principal Matthew Biscan delivered the news in emails to students on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this terrible news with you,” Biscan wrote. “A classmate of yours and fellow Falcon, Jorge Acosta-Flores was killed in a car accident yesterday morning in Carol Stream.”

In a later email, Biscan wrote, “I regret to inform you that the passenger in yesterday’s car accident was one of your classmates and fellow Falcon, David Aguilar.”

The fatal crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, a dark blue Infiniti G37X traveling westbound on North Avenue struck the rear of a red Freightliner box truck, just west of Bennet Drive.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of both David Aguilar and Jorge Acosta-Flores.

