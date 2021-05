CHICAGO — A large tree fell on Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon that hit two cars and sent one person to the hospital.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the north lanes in the 1400 block of Lake Shore Drive after the tree fell due to high winds.

Large healthy tree falls on Lake Shore Drive. One person transported in good condition. Two cars hit. About 1400 north in north lanes. pic.twitter.com/pVmvLC3kND — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 28, 2021

Two vehicles were hit and one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Northbound traffic is down to one lane as officials remove the tree.

High winds off the lake the cause of large tree falling jnto northbound traffic of LSD near 1400 north No serious injuries. One transport minor. pic.twitter.com/hItgiAICzX — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 28, 2021

High winds and waves closed part of the Lakefront Trail Friday as 22 beaches reopened.