CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside a residence on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.

The 16-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in good condition with a graze wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

There is no one in custody.

Police are investigating.