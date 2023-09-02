CHICAGO — Two teenagers are injured, one critical, in a shooting after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the incident took place near 1500 block of East 64th Street at Mount Carmel High School around 10:15 p.m., half an hour after the game against Morgan Park High School ended.

Police said a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Comers Children Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

The coach of the Morgan Park football team told the Sun-Times they were heading to their bus when they heard the shots.

The paper also reported that a journalist covering the game saw, who they thought to be the gunmen, running towards the school.

It is unknown whether the teens injured were students at either Mount Carmel or Morgan Park High School.

Chicago police have no suspects in custody.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update a more information is recovered.