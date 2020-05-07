2 teens, 1 woman seriously injured after car strikes CTA support post

CHICAGO – Two teen girls and a 20-year-old woman are hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition after a vehicle struck a CTA post beam Wednesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., Chicago fire was dispatched to the 4500 block of West Lake Street on the report of an accident.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling on Lake Street when it struck a CTA support post.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 20-year-old woman were transported from the scene in serious-to-critical condition. A fourth female left the scene, CFD said.