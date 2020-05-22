2 teenage girls missing from Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenage girls who were reported missing from the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Princess Beechman, 13, was last seen in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue on May 18, police said.

Beechman is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, according to police.

She may be going by the name Miaimii Miller.

Sernetroca Williams, 14, was last seen in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue on May 18, police said.

Williams is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, according to police.

It is not known exactly what Williams was wearing, but it is believed she may have on a shiny black coat with a hood along with gray and orange Nike gym shoes.

She may also have a black purse with white stitching and have a black face mask, police said.

She may be going by the nickname Ling-Ling.

Williams is know to frequent 16th Street to Cermak Road from Pulaski Road to Springfield Avenue.

Individuals with information on Beechman or Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call Area 4 SVU detectives at (312) 746-8255.