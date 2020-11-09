2 teen boys critical after North Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after a North Lawndale shooting critically injured two teen boys.

Just after 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue on the report of a double shooting.

Police said two boys, ages 16 and 17, were on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain. The 16-year-old was shot in the foot, arm and hip and the 17-year-old was struck in the chest and leg.

Both boys were transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.