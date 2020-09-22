2 suburban high schools moving to hybrid instruction after district approves reopening plan

NORTHBROOK — Students at two north suburban high schools will soon return to classrooms under a hybrid model after District 225 approved a phased-in plan.

Concerned parents spoke Tuesday about pushing for schools to reopen as many districts offer only online instruction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To me the most important thing is mental health. You see these kids fading away every day a little bit darker every day… a little less willingness to get out of bed,” Julie Henry said.

“Specifically as a special-needs mom, it’s not so easy for my daughter Maddie to be able to navigate the Zoom meetings and to sit there and remain focused,” parent Randi Gillespie said.

The Glenbrook High School District 225 Board of Education voted to partially reopen high schools under a hybrid classroom learning model Monday night.

A two-week process of shifting to the hybrid model will begin on October 5, while classroom size and social distancing will be carefully monitored, according to administrators.

In a written statement, District 225 Superintendent Dr. Charles John said there are still “many challenges we can expect to encounter.”

“However, we believe that beginning the year remotely provided a strong foundation to move into hybrid learning,” John said.