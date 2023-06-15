CHICAGO — Two people have been hospitalized following an expressway shooting on I-290 Thursday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of an expressway shooting on I-290 near the Kedzie Avenue exit.

Two people were shot, one transported themselves to an area hospital and another was transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

A black sedan and a white sedan are currently parked on the ramp. The white sedan has some front end damage to the drivers side.

We spoke to the driver of the black sedan who said he was rear ended by the white car, that’s when another vehicle drove up and someone fired shots into the vehicle that hit him. He was able to duck down and was uninjured.

The expressway from I-290 eastbound to Homan is closed while police conduct their investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.