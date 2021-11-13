2 shot, 1 fatally outside church in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A shooting outside a church in Gary Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another person injured, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 600 block of Rhode Island Street just before 2:20 p.m. Saturday and discovered a second person shot at the location as well.

Both men that were shot were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for their injuries, where one man, a 41-year-old man of Merrillville, was pronounced dead.

The second man shot, a 41-year-old man of Gary is in stable condition.

Police said a crowd was gathered at the church for a funeral. As the funeral was ending, an unidentified man described as a light-skin Black man began shooting into the crowd.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3866 or the Gary Tip Line at 1-866-CRIME GP.