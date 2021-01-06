2 shot, 1 fatally, on Southwest Side: police

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West 75th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided by police.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.