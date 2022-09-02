

CHICAGO — Police are investigating two instances of sexual assault reported at DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.

A suspect reportedly made non-consensual physical contact at an event at the Student Center on Monday on the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

A similar incident involving the same suspect was reported Wednesday at Corcoran Hall on the 900 block of West Belden Avenue.

No further information nor a detail description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information about either attack is urged to call police.