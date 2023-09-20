CHICAGO — Two people were seriously injured after a CTA bus struck a pole Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 9:20 a.m. at the Pulaski Orange Line station, located near the intersection of 51st and Pulaski.

The CTA said approximately 20 passengers were on board when the bus struck a pole. Two people were transported to Mt. Sinai in serious condition. One person was transported in fair condition and eight others were transported in good condition.

All roads are back open near the scene at this time.