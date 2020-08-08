2 police officers, 2 others injured after Lawndale crash

CHICAGO — Two police officers and two civilians were hospitalized after a crash in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The officers were on their way to a call at 19th Street and Pulaski Road just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning when a Dodge van turned onto 19th Street hitting them.

The officers were taken to the hospital in fair condition with head injuries.

Both the driver of the van and his female passenger are in serious condition with head injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver of the van.

No further information was provided.