CHICAGO — Two airplanes at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport clipped wings while taxiing to their gates on Tuesday evening, city officials say.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, two aircraft made contact while taxiing just before 7:30 p.m. Both planes were operated by regional carriers who fly under the United Express name.

A spokesperson for SkyWest, one of the regional carriers involved, later confirmed that the two plane’s wingtips made contact during a slow taxi after the SkyWest jet arrived at the airport.

Officials say nobody was injured in during the collision and both planes proceeded to their gates and all passengers were able to get off the plane without issue.

According to SkyWest, maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft for damage.