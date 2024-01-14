CHICAGO — Maintenance technicians are evaluating a Delta Airlines jet on Sunday evening after another plane made contact with it while parking at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to a spokesperson from the airline, Delta flight 2122 from Detroit landed at O’Hare and while it was undergoing final parking, another plane made contact with the aircraft.

According to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware, Delta flight 2122 is a Boeing 717 that landed in Chicago just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said nobody was injured and passengers were able to get off the plane without issue. Technicians are now evaluating the plane for damage.

“Customers deplaned normally at the gate and the aircraft is being evaluated by Delta’s maintenance technicians. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our number one priority,” Emma Johnson, a spokesperson for the airline, said.

No details were provided about which parts of the planes made contact or if any damage may have been caused and the airline did not say if the incident would lead to any delays for customers.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the incident or what airline the other plane involved belongs to.