2 people who say police attacked them at Brickyard Mall plan to sue officers involved

CHICAGO — Two people who said police attacked them at the Brickyard Mall last week, plan to sue the two officers involved.

Lazendra Collins and Willie Teague were at the Brickyard Mall May 31 when they saw the officers smash the windows on a vehicle and drag two women from the car. Collins began recording incident.

She and Teague said when they got out of their vehicle to ask for the officers’ names and badge numbers one of them smashed their rear windshield and hit Collins repeatedly with a baton.

The officers have not yet been identified but have been relieved of police powers pending the result of the on-going investigation. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the role supervisors played during the incident is also being scrutinized.