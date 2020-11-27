2 people killed in Northwest Side house fire

CHICAGO — An 86-year-old man and 76-year-old woman are dead after a house fire in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said they received a call of a fire at approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of North Kildare Avenue. Firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor upon arrival, and knew there were people inside.

Brian McKermitt, 2nd District Deputy District Chief, said the initial fire had to be under control before entering the house and saving anyone inside.

Police said a 61-year-old female was also inside the residence and survived, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the incident is under investigation.