2 people hospitalized after paddle-boarding scare near Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a paddle-boarding incident near Montrose Harbor in Lake Michigan, according to Chicago fire officials.

With warmer weather arriving, fire officials are stressing the importance of safety on the water, especially while consuming alcohol.

The Chicago Fire Department reported it transported two people from Montrose Harbor to a local hospital after the two paddle-boarders drifted about a mile off the shore before running into trouble.

They were assisted by a motor nearby before being taken to the harbor and eventually a local hospital.

The two paddle-boarders were checked out at the hospital and are going to be OK.