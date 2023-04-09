CHICAGO — Two individuals were found dead near O’Hare International Airport Saturday, hours apart.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was discovered unresponsive near the 0-100 block of West O’Hare Avenue Saturday afternoon around 13:20 p.m.

He was transported to Resurrection Hospital where he was pronounced dead. the incident is being assessed as a death investigation.

Another incident showed that an unidentified woman was discovered on a CTA railcar unresponsive near the 1000 block of West O’Hare Avenue around 3:12 a.m.

The woman was transported to the same hospital where she was also pronounced dead. According to preliminary investigation, police allege the woman may have overdosed.

Police are investigating the incident.