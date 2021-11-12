2 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in two-vehicle crash on North Side

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and another woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in the city’s West Ridge community area Friday evening, according to police.

Police said a sedan driven by a 25-year-old man was traveling southbound in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. when the vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle turning left, a sedan driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The woman’s sedan came to a rest after striking a pole in the 2300 block of West Pratt Boulevard, and she refused medical attention.

The 25-year-old man’s vehicle then continued southbound and struck two women on the sidewalk nearby. The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries in fair condition.

One woman of an unknown age was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman of an unknown age was struck and taken to St. Francis Hospital in grave condition.