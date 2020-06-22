WATCH: Pritzker, Preckwinkle announce construction of 2 new Amazon sites in Cook County

MATTESON, Ill. —Two new Amazon fulfillment centers are coming to Chicago’s southern suburbs.

Gov. JB Prizker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will make the official announcement Monday morning from Matteson, which is where one of the fulfillment centers will be located. The other will be located in Markham.

The fulfillment centers are expected to bring 2,000 full-time jobs to the area.

Other local officials are expected to be on hand for the announcement, including: U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL – 2nd District), Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin, City of Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa, Illinois State Senator Michael Hasting (D-Tinley Park) and Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris III (D-Harvey).

WGN will stream the announcement from this post starting at 10 a.m. CT.