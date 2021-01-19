2 more men charged with trafficking missing 14-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO – Two more men have been arrested following a sex trafficking investigation of a Chicago teen which began late last year.

In early December, Cook County Sheriff deputies found Etheridge Nealy, of the 7200 block of South Evans Avenue, in a vehicle parked in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said they located a missing 14-year-old girl with him after an investigation into her disappearance was opened back on Nov. 6.

Nealy allegedly rented motel rooms and forced the girl to engage in prostitution. Police believe he provided transportation to the calls and all the money was given back to Nealy.

Both were taken to a police station in Maywood, where Nealy was arrested. During the course of their investigation, police believe Amaury Myles-Baker, 22, of Maywood, and Devontae Honey, 26, of Chicago, allegedly assisted Nealy with trafficking the girl.

Myles-Baker was charged with promoting prostitution and Honey was charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.