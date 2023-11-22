CHICAGO — Two more lawsuits have been filed against the Chicago Transit Authority following Thursday’s Yellow Line train crash that injured 38 people.

One day before Thanksgiving, attorneys with Clifford Law Offices filed the cases on behalf of Alishan Zaidi, who was seated in the first car and Zubair Hussain, who was hospitalized for three days. Lawyers said Hussain struck his head amid the collision, rendering him unconscious at the scene.

Wednesday’s announcement is the fourth lawsuit filed in connection with the crash.

Last week, a 52-year-old man named Cleon Hawkins, aboard the second train, filed the first lawsuit against the CTA hours after the collision.

Lawyers said Hawkins was seated in the second car of the Yellow Line train when the wreck sent him flying into one of the metal poles in the car, injuring his shoulder and leg. The following day, a Skokie man sitting in the first row of the train car also filed suit.

The CTA has not yet responded to the lawsuits.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues investigating the crash that occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, with early reports suggesting that a “design flaw” may have caused the train to collide with a piece of machinery on the tracks, lawyers said in a statement announcing the lawsuits.

At least 23 people were taken to local hospitals, including four children and seven CTA employees. The Yellow Line train operator was among three people who suffered critical injuries. Fifteen people reportedly refused treatment at the scene.

A final report from NTSB regarding what caused the crash is not expected for several months.

The entire press conference by the National Transportation Safety Board from Saturday. Nov. 18 can be watched in the video player above.