2-month-old died from injuries of child abuse in Elburn, medical examiner says

ELBURN, Ill. — A 2-month-old boy died from injuries of child abuse Sunday night, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, authorities responded to a call in the 800 block of Kindberg Court in Elburn around 7 a.m. Friday for an infant with difficulty breathing.

The boy, identified as Marshall Kasen Kaitharath, was transported to Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.

According to the medical examiner’s office, he was pronounced dead Sunday night. The medical examiner said he died of multiple injuries from child abuse and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police are investigating.