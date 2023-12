CHICAGO — A 2-month-old boy has died after being found unresponsive on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the infant was found unresponsive inside a residence in the 7000 block of South Bishop in the West Englewood neighborhood around 12:54 p.m. Wednesday.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

No further information has been provided at this time.