2 missing teen girls were last seen at North Side high school

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers from the North Side.

Police said Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning at Amundsen High School, 5110 N Damen Ave, in Lincoln Square.

It is unclear if the girls know each other or if they were together when they went missing.

Sujeily is described to be about 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 pounds with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike skull cap, gray Columbia jacket, a Nike ‘Swoosh’ T-shirt, pink pants and white Crocs, according to police. She also has a scar near her left eyebrow.

Izebella is described to be about 5 foot 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with light brown hair. She wears glasses. No further details were provided by police.

The principal of the school said she did not believe their disappearance had any connection to the school, other than both being students there.

Anyone with information if urged to contact Chicago police.