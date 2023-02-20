CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after a scaffolding collapsed in front of a residential building Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The collapse happened in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard around 1 p.m. and firefighters tell WGN that one of the men was found in the street in front of the building, and the other was found in the yard. Neither of the two needed extrication from the scene and were taken to Stroger Hospital.

It is unclear what medical condition the two men are in at this time.

According to CFD, permits were posted on the building for work. According to the Chicago Department of Buildings (DOB), a building permit was issued for the property on Jan. 20, 2023, to replace lintel (supports above windows and doors) on the side of the building, then grind, tuckpoint and rebuild/reset stones on the third floor. It is unclear if the work being done on the building is in relation to that permit.

The DOB is on scene and extra debris left over from the collapse will be removed shortly, City officials said.

CFD is continuing to investigate why the scaffolding failed and collapsed.

No other information is available at this time.