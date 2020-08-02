2 men shot, killed inside vehicle in Lawndale

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Lawndale Sunday morning.

At around 6 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two unresponsive 28-year-old men inside a vehicle. Both sustained multiple gun shot wounds to the head and body.

No arrests have been made as Area 4 detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.