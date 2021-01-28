2 men shot in vehicle ran into South Side Home Depot for help

CHICAGO – Two men were shot while driving on the South Side Thursday night and ending up running into a Home Depot for help.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police said two 22-year-old men were traveling in the 200 block of West 87th Street when they were shot by suspects in another vehicle.

One men was shot in the abdomen and arm and the other was shot in the hand. The vehicle then crashed behind a Home Depot in the 8700 block of South Princeton.

Police said the victims went into the store to get help. The man who was shot in the abdomen was transported in critical condition and the man who was shot in the hand was transported in good condition.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.