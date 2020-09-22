2 men shot and killed during reported home invasion in Waukegan, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred during a reported home invasion and burglary.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Frolic Avenue for reports of an armed burglary in progress around 10 a.m. Tuesday

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two men lying in the front yard. Police said the men had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the two men attempted to force their way into the home and an altercation ensued with the occupants of the home.

Police said gunfire was exchanged and the two men were struck and killed.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.