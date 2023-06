CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men after a Walgreens store in West Ridge was robbed late Wednesday night.

According to police, two men entered the store in the 3000 block of West Peterson Avenue around 10:52 p.m. and announced a robbery while displaying a weapon.

Reports say the men took an unknown amount of money from the register before fleeing.

There were no injuries and there is currently no one in custody. Police are investigating the incident.