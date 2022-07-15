CHICAGO — Two men, serving life for an arson and murder in the 1980s, are out of prison Friday morning while waiting to find out if they will stand trial again.

Arthur Almendarez and Joh Galvan walked out of Cook County Jail late Thursday night, where they were greeted by friends and family.

The two were in their 20s when they were arrested for a fire that killed two people in an apartment building in the 2600 block of W. 24th Street in Little Village in 1986.

Almendarez and Galvan were later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

However, both always maintained their innocence and claimed police beat a false confession out of them.

Their first shot a freedom came in 2020, but a judge found witnesses were not credible. That decision, however, was overturned on appeal.

An appellate court recently vacated their sentence, resulting in their release 35 years later.

Both men are expected back in court for a hearing next Thursday.