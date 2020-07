CHICAGO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood.

The men were sitting in a car in the 6900 block of south Wabash Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening when they were shot.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the neck. The other man, a 26-year-old, was shot in the leg. Both are expected to be OK.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.