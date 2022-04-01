CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a deadly double stabbing on the city’s South Side.

Police said the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of S. Sangamon. Officers discovered an unresponsive man on the street with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, another man was discovered with a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead on scene.

Sources at the scene tell WGN a severed arm was found on nearby railroad tracks.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area Two detectives.

No one is in custody.