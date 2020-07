CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police said two men were driving through an alley on the 6900 block of South Throop Street around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when they were shot.

One of them men was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

The other man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.