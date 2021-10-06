2 men dead in Country Club Hills home invasion

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — Two people were killed in a home invasion in suburban Country Club Hills.

Police responded to a call of a home invasion around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 19000 block of Farm Crest Trail. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday that the two men, 20-year-old Kimani Whalum and 22-year-old Clarence Whalum, died from their wounds.

Country Club Hills as well as the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the home invasion.

No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 708-206-2899.