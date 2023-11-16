CHICAGO — Two men have been charged in an armed robbery in the city’s Beverly neighborhood.

Damarri Conner, 20, and Kenneth Merritt, 26, both face one felony count of vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery. Connor also faces three misdeameanor counts of resisting an officer.

Police said the incident happened on Nov. 2 in the 9300 Block of South Pleasant Avenue. A 46-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were arriving home from a volleyball open gym when she was targeted by Conner and Merritt.

According to police, the two men held the victim up at gunpoint and pushed her to the ground before demanding car keys. The woman’s 46-year-old husband came out of the house and the men took their vehicle.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police said Connor and Merritt were arrested Tuesday after they made off with a second vehicle stolen from the same Beverly family.

The two men are scheduled to attend a detention hearing Thursday.

