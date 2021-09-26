2 killed in crash that engulfs 2 vehicles in flames on I-55

A two-vehicle crash on I-55 near La Grange Road left both cars in flames and at least two people dead Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to the crash at approximately 2:58 a.m. on I-55 southbound near La Grange Road, discovering two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

There are two confirmed deaths resulting from the crash.

Southbound lanes were closed at approximately 3:33 a.m. and reopened just after 9 a.m.

There is currently no further information.