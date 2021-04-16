2 killed in Back of the Yards fire

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a fire at an apartment building on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago officials, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Friday in a basement in the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the Back of the Yards.

Two people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. Officials identify the victims as a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

No working smoke detectors were found in the residence, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.