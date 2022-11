A major accident occured at South 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

CHICAGO — Two people are dead after a six-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to the fire department.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

In a tweet, the Chicago Fire Department said several people are being transported to local hospitals and some are being evaluated.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.